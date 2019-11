Lexington Emergency Management is advising residents to be on the lookout for a person claiming to be a Kentucky Utilities employee.

According to officials, the person uses an 800-number to call people, claiming that work needs to be done to the meter and that it will need to be replaced.

The person on the phone will then claim the repair will cost nearly $500.

Lexington Emergency Management says no utility company will call and ask customers to pay for a meter.