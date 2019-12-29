Emergency Management warns of flooding potential

When heavy rains hit over a short period of time, flash flooding can quickly become a hazard.

"The roads are kind of confusing because what you would think of as a normal slight dip or whatever is where the water is going to collect and may be draining off of an adjoining farm or something similar," Michael Hennigan, Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Scott County, said. "On a regular day you may be able to splash through that, but on a heavy rain day like today that water comes up quick and stays there for a while."

It's a reoccurring issue that some roads in Scott County experience. Just weeks ago, a teenager learned that the hard way.

"The usual flooding spots came up," Hennigan said. "One of our duties is to assist the roads for flooding. One of our volunteers got down on Browns Mill and found a 17 year old with water up to the hood of their car."

The teen luckily made it out okay, but Hennigan says the car did not fair as well. It's a safety hazard that they want to avoid going forward.

"If you do see a sign on the side of the road that says 'high water' or 'road closed due to high water', pay attention to that," Hennigan said. "If the sign is out there, expect that there is something that means you should not use that road."

It cannot be said enough to 'turn around and don't drown'.