Emergency Winter Weather Plan to start Thursday night in Lexington

Lexington's Emergency Winter Weather Plan will begin Thursday night across the city. It will run through Saturday morning.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated the plan.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey expects temperatures to drop into the 20s and wind chills n the teens to begin Friday.

When the plan is activated, shelters will allow more people to stay and will welcome all people in need.

LexTran will offer free rides to shelters.

You can call the HopeMobile at (859) 252-7881 or the Compassionate Caravan at (859) 255-0301 to leave a message.

You can also dial 211 or find resources online with United Way of the Bluegrass.

The city plans to re-activate the Emergency Winter Weather Plan on Monday morning.

