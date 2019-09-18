Emergency management agencies prepare for chemical disaster in Kentucky counties

Emergency officials from 10 different counties gathered at Jacobson Park to prepare for a "what if" chemical spill or attack scenario.

"So one of the reasons this is so important is because right now the chemical stockpile is going through a neutralization process," Lexington fire captain Jessica Bowman said. "So over the course of several years, we are neutralizing those agents and so they won't be here for much longer."

The stockpile sits at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, but with those chemicals being moved, this training might be more important than ever.

"So people affected by the exercise in Richmond are being transported to Jacobson Park where they go through a decontamination process and things like that," Bowman said.

That includes caution tape leading them to showers where they are possibly stripped down and scrubbed, then they go to a medical tent to be evaluated. The training is so thorough that even pets are considered.

A lot of the people are high school volunteers, but people of all ages with a variety of physical abilities went through this simulation.

Some fire officials estimate it will take three to five years for the chemical stockpile at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond to be neutralized.