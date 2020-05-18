Emergency management warns of the dangers of flash flooding

Flash flooding is one of the many hazards Mother Nature can throw at us, and with heavy rains expected, it is a threat over the next couple of days.

"Flooding is the number one cause of death for most natural disasters- certainly for hurricanes, flash floods, and heavy rainfall," John Bobel, Public Information Officer for the Lexington Division of Emergency Management, said. "People underestimate the force of water. People underestimate the fact that it doesn't take that much water to stop a car."

That's why it is so important that if you find yourself in a flash flooding situation, with water over a roadway, you make the right choice and turn around. Even if you think you know the road well, there's no telling how much water is flowing over it.

"It could be an inch, it could be six, it could be twelve or even more," Bobel said. "Once you get in the middle of that flowing water, and your car stalls out, and the car is picked up literally by the water, it starts to float downstream. the situation is dire."

Some areas are more prone to this than others.

"Lexington being a fairly metropolitan area, doesn't have that many low lying roads where water comes across and closes them down," Bobel said. "However, in the more rural communities, it's not unusual for small creeks and even rivers to rise up very quickly and cover a road."

Know the roads prone to flooding in your area, and make sure if one is flooded that you turn around, don't drown.

