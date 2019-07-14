Emergency management warns of the threats flash flooding could present

The Bluegrass is no stranger to severe weather. It comes in many forms. Most people may not realize it, but flash flooding is the most deadly type of severe weather.

With one to three inches of rainfall expected across the Commonwealth as the remnants of tropical storm Barry move through. With that there is the potential for flash flooding to occur. Emergency management warns of the dangers that come along with flash flooding.

Fire Captain Joey Harris says, "from the surface it may look like something you can swim through or drive a vehicle through but underneath that is a deadly current a lot of the times and that is what we find in our deadly incidents. Someone thought from the surface that it is easy or slow enough to cross and realize after they enter that they were wrong."

Cars can easily be swept off the roads with very little moving water. For scenarios like these, the fire department is prepared. They have had to conduct water rescues before, and have rescue boats to do so. There are several other entities around the region that are trained in swift water rescues as well.

Captain Harris wants people to remember one important message: "turn around, don't drown". He says, "I know everyone has a busy schedule and it seems extremely important but nothing is more important than keeping yourself safe and the ones in your vehicle."

The weather team will continue to track the rainfall that Barry is expected to bring over the next few days.