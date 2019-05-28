Emergency manager wants swimmers to avoid North Elkhorn Creek after raw sewage spill

Scott County emergency manager Michael Hennigan says boaters and fishers can once again use North Elkhorn Creek, but he wants the swimmers to stay out of the polluted water.

Hennigan says the water quality has improved since crews discovered Saturday night that 100,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into the water.

Lab results indicate the level of contamination is still on the high end of the normal range, which is why emergency managers are advising the public to avoid prolonged contact with the water.

Hennigan said there is no way to predicts or prevent a similar event from happening again.

“Georgetown Water has a very sophisticated tracking system, so they know when the levels drop in either the water or sewer lines," Hennigan said. "They responded very quickly and were able to stem the flow as fast as humanly possible. You just can’t know where the pipe is going to fail.”

The sewage that spilled into the creek is continuing to be diluted in the water and broken down by natural processes. It doesn't appear wildlife was affected by the spill.