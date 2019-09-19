Emergency managers, Kentucky Utilities responding to massive power outage in Lexington

A major power outage is affecting thousands of customers in Lexington.

The Kentucky Utilities power outage map says at least 6,000 customers are without power along the Versailles Road corridor.

The power outage is affecting traffic in the area, and Lexington emergency managers are alerting drivers to treat lights as a four-way stop.

Emergency managers say they have received reports of transformer fires.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. We are working to learn more about the cause of the outage.