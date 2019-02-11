Emergency managers in Powell Co. concerned with flood threat

Emergency management officials in Powell County say they are concerned about flooding as the Red River is rising much faster than forecasted.

Since the rain began during the weekend, the Red River has risen over 6 feet and is expected to continue to rise by Tuesday.

"I just want our community to understand, if we post signs or give you warnings, please don't cross flooded roadways," said Steve Asbury, Powell County Emergency Management.

Asbury said some roadways will be covered in water and advises drivers to be cautious-- as flooding is leading cause of weather-related deaths.

"Between 1996 and 2018 there's been 85 deaths in the state of Kentukcy due to flooding," Asbury said. "And of those deaths, 53 have been attributed to having a vehicle associated with it."

Officials also want to advise residents to be aware of uprooted trees with gusty winds forecasted to enter the area on Tuesday with already saturated ground.

The Red River is expected to begin receding by Wednesday.

