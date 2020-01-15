Emergency military helicopter landing could be linked to Lexington

An emergency helicopter landing in Florida could be linked to Lexington, Kentucky.

A military helicopter had to make an emergency landing at an elementary school in Clay County, Florida.

The Sheriff there told reporters at the scene to direct all questions to Lexington, Kentucky.

The helicopter was based out of Savannah, Georgia. According to the Sheriff, it belongs to the Army. He mentioned mechanical issues with the chopper, but didn't elaborate.

The helicopter was seen circling Middleburg, Florida around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

No one was injured in the emergency landing.