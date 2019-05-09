Coroner: Missing 85-year-old found dead in Lexington

The Fayette County Coroner says a missing Lexington man has been found dead on Military Pike.

The coroner reports that Dwight Newton, 85, had fallen into a water reservoir and died. Newton had been reported missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Golden Alert was issued for Newton late Wednesday night.

Family members believe he was heading to visit his wife's grave at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville, something they say that's not out of the ordinary.

But when he didn’t return last night, they became worried. His family says he suffered from the early stages of dementia and had refused treatment and medication.

Family members found Newton’s car on Military Pike Thursday morning, and afterward, first responders scoured the area looking for Newton