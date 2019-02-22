Emergency officials close roads in Knox Co. with more rain forecasted

Emergency officials closed roads across Knox County as more rain is forecasted into the weekend

Officials are keeping an eye on the Cumberland River, and high water is also raising concerns about flood gates in the area.

The city of Barbourville has a flood wall that was built in 1984 after a devastating flood in 1977.

Every road leading into Barbourville has flood gates as well.

"Most of that is because of a diversion channel we have just south of town," said Todd Owens, Knox County Emergency Management. "That was built in 1986 and it moves the water on down the river and gets it away from us."

The flood gates have never been shut due to a flood. But, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the Knox County area.

Owens says that occasionally people have to be evacuated from their homes. However, this week no homes have been in harm's way.

Kentucky 459 remains closed, along with the picnic area and playground at Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Site-- which were under water Friday.

"We are going to be working with the Weather Service," said Owens. "We talk to them frequently . . . It's hard to predict how much rain comes out of those."

Emergency officials expect the Cumberland River to crest lower this weekend than earlier this week.

Also, officials do not expect to have to close flood gates this weekend.

