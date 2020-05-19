Emergency officials stress 'turn around, don't drown' amid flooding

People in Madison County are dealing with high water from the heavy rain.

It didn't take long for several roads to flood, one person even had to be rescued from a vehicle.

Emergency management officials are now warning people about the dangers of driving into high water.

They say about 4.5 to 5 inches of rain fell throughout the county collecting in areas prone to flooding. You could see high water on Four Mile Road and Hunter Lane and on Catalpa Loop near Irvine Road. A mini-lake even formed near Menelaus Road.

Flood waters have formed a mini lake near Menelaus Rd in Berea. pic.twitter.com/K3UkwZef9O — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 19, 2020

"We did have a water rescue in the central part of the county earlier this morning, Dustin Heiser, emergency management director. "Due to a vehicle driving into high water and stalling. but that was successful fire and rescue got those folks to safety."

Heiser says it takes very little moving water to pick up a vehicle. And once you're stuck, he says crews can have a hard time getting to you.

"You don't know what the water has done to the roadway or the surface underneath that water that you don't see," Heiser said. "You could end up into a hole that's been created by the moving water and now you're in a much worse situation than you predicted."

He's telling drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

Officials say slick roads can be just as dangerous. They're reminding drivers to slow down.