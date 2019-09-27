Emergency order issued restricting fires at Daniel Boone National Forest

The Daniel Boone National Forest has issued an emergency order that restricts the use of fire throughout the 708,000 acres of land.

Campfires are now only permitted in existing metal or concrete fire rings and pedestal grills installed by the U.S. Forest Service.

People in the forest can't use candles or any other open flame device outside of developed recreation areas. You can use portable lanterns and stoves that use pressurized gas or liquid fuel and have a shutoff valve.

There is no timetable as to when the restrictions will be lifted.

“We’re experiencing above normal temperatures with below-normal precipitation, and the extended weather forecast doesn’t appear to bring any change over the next couple of weeks,” said Forest Management Officer E.J. Bunzendahl.

Those in violation of the restrictions will face fines and may have to appear in federal court.

You must attend to your campfires at all times, even in developed recreation areas.

You can click here to see where campfires are permitted.