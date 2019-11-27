Emergency siren wakes up Perryville then breaks

An emergency siren went off in Perryville early Wednesday morning, but there was no emergency.

Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and heavy rain moved through Tuesday night and into the early morning hours.

Emergency management and the Perryville Fire Department were able to shut off the siren temporarily.

They have to wait for a technician to fix the bigger problem.

"Some way, the control door on the mechanism of the siren had blown open. Needless to say, water got in there and actually shorted it out, which caused the siren to activate," said Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder.

Wilder says they can manually trigger the siren if it's needed.

He says the siren is about 30 years old, but Boyle County received grant money to replace it with a new one.

The repairs are expected to be finished within a couple of days.