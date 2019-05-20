Emotional support dog first in Kentucky to help child victims in court cases

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lexington has some four-legged help for children who are involved in certain cases like abuse and neglect.

Matilda is the first dog in Kentucky that CASA has to support children involved in court cases (Photo: WKYT)

Volunteers are unable to help each child in the system, as the organization currently services nearly half of Kentucky's counties, but they have a new tool in their box to support the children.

Matilda is a trained emotional support dog. She is the first one in Kentucky for CASA kids. The dog is trained to carry tissues to her kids in court, lay its head on a child's lap or even visit children at their home.

"They will open up and tell this dog things that they may not tell other people," executive director Melynda Jamison said.

Jamison said the human and canine advocates play a big role in helping children move forward after being in terrible situations.

"I think you could say we bring together all the pieces of the puzzle so they can begin to put it together," Jamison said.

Dogs like Matilda are considered great assets to many who work in the legal system, including Fayette family court Judge Kathy Stein.

"CASA does such a good job for us," Stein said. "Having Matilda is helping a particular child on my docket who has post-traumatic stress syndrome for the trauma that the little thing has experienced in his life."

In 2018, there were 26,000 cases of child abuse and neglect that were court active. Just three years ago the numbers were around 15,000 and 16,000.