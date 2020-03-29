Employee at Toyota's Child Development Center tests positive for COVID-19

According to a release from the company, the employee who tested positive's last day of work was March 18th.

The Child Development Center has been closed since March 21st.

The news release says the employee is doing well and is in self-quarantine. The employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor.

Toyota said it's not aware of any other employees or children testing positive after being at the Child Development Center.

While the center is closed, Toyota said it will undergo enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.