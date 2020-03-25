Employee with meal services tests positive for COVID-19, FCPS offers pick-up meals only

Starting Thursday, March 26, Fayette County Public Schools will only offer meals at pick-up locations in the community. The full list is below.

Wednesday night, school officials learned an employee in the transportation department who was involved in the meal service tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials think the risk of exposure is low, but that the best course of action is to close the bus depots.

On Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, meals will be available at the following pick-up locations:





Arlington



Booker T. Washington



Breckinridge



Cardinal Valley



Glendover



James Lane Allen



Julius Marks



Lansdowne



Mary Todd



Meadowthorpe



The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek



Northern



Southern



Squires Elementary



William Wells Brown Elementary



LTMS



Winburn Middle School



Bryan Station High School



Tates Creek Campus (under the awning between the middle and high school)



Students have to walk up to these locations to get a meal. They are asked to practice social distancing while waiting in line.

Meal service was not scheduled for March 30 - April 3, during the district's scheduled spring break.

Plans to serve meals starting the week of April 6 have not yet been finalized.