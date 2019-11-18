Employees sue Lincoln County jailer for sexual harassment, discrimination

Eight employees are suing Lincoln County Jailer Robert Wilson for sexual harassment and sexual discrimination in the workplace.

The lawsuit claims Wilson also repeatedly pushed for quid pro quo sexual activities from May 2015 to the present.

The eight employees claim Wilson touched, hugged, and kissed them, made sexual advances and sexually suggestive comments.

The employees also claim Wilson sent them text messages and requested sexual favors, that he received and shared nude photographs of other women, including at least one employee.

Wilson is accused of hiring, promoting, demoting, and scheduling employees based upon sexual favors and preferences.

Of the eight plaintiffs, seven are women, and one is a man.

The man says he was denied a promotion and demoted while Wilson instead favored a female employee.

In the lawsuit, the employees claim Wilson bragged that they could not do anything about his actions.

The plaintiffs are asking for a restraining order and a temporary injunction to keep Wilson from entering the Lincoln County Regional Jail, the jailer's office, or the plaintiffs' homes until the litigation is over.

The eight employees are also seeking a permanent injunction to protect them, other female employees, and prisoners from Wilson's actions.

The group is also asking for the case to go to trial, as well as compensatory damages and punitive damages.

WKYT tried reaching out to Wilson but was told he wasn't in.

The Lincoln County judge-executive said he did not want to comment.

WKYT was told the county attorney was out of town.

The lawyers representing the employees who filed the lawsuit say they will have to have a court hearing before any action is taken on the restraining order.