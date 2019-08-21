Enbridge pipeline in Kentucky expected to restart services in August

Following the deadly Lincoln County explosion that left one dead and five hospitalized earlier this month, Enbridge Inc. is expected to restart pipeline services on one line by the end of August.

The company is replacing several portions of two lines near the surrounding areas of the explosion in the Moreland community. Line 15 exploded on August 1.

Two other pipelines run near the line that ruptured: lines 10 and 25. Enbridge anticipates those to return to service between August 24 and August 26.

This will require "rigorous inspections" and regulatory approvals from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration prior to restarting operations in those two pipelines.

Line 15, the one that ruptured, still needs to be assessed. There is no set date of when it will return to service.

Enbridge has been out in Casey County testing lines.