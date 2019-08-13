Enbridge testing pipelines near Lincoln County explosion site

Nearly two weeks after a massive explosion killed one person in Lincoln County, Enbridge workers were at a nearby section of the pipeline conducting tests.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)

Crews were in Casey County Wednesday working to try to get the Texas Eastern Transmission running once again. The transmission line is made up of three parallel pipelines, and at times they are just 20 feet apart.

"Just seeing the damage it did to Lincoln County, it is very sad. Makes us very nervous," nearby resident Nicholas McKenzie said.

Federal investigators have left the area, but Enbridge investigators remain on site with the area still off-limits to the general public. the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Enbridge the pipelines cannot transfer natural gas again until the company passes a strict regulatory process.