EnerBlu suspends plans for Pikeville manufacturing plant after proposing hundreds of jobs for the region

A $300 million manufacturing plant that was slated to bring 800 jobs to the city of Pikeville is no longer in the works.

Sister station WYMT reports that EnerBlu has rescinded its plans to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in Pikeville after a primary investor withdrew support from the project.

EnerBlu previously discovered problems at the proposed construction site that delayed the project.

John Thomas, who was recently named the new CEO of EnerBlu, said he regretted having to suspend plans for the facility, according to WYMT.

“EnerBlu’s vision of a multi-gigawatt hour, Made in the USA battery campus to re-empower the Energy Capital of the U.S. is only achievable with the support of prominent partners in the energy sector,” Thomas said. “We are extremely disappointed with this potential investor’s decision and are well aware of the hope that EnerBlu’s project has generated in Pikeville and the eastern Kentucky region.”

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that city officials were disappointed that adequate funding was not secured for the project.

“The City of Pikeville remains committed to attracting high-paying jobs and tremendous corporate citizens to utilize our top-notch industrial site,” said Elswick. “We know that Pikeville and its workforce have a bright future and will continue to work with companies seeking a strong industrial park, economic opportunities, and the skilled workforce that we offer.”