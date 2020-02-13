Entire staff of Breathitt County Sheriff's Dept. laid off

The entire staff of the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department has been laid off.

All office personnel, deputies and court security officers are relieved of their duties as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff John Hollan said in a press release he had no choice because the department's budget for 2020 was not approved by January 15.

"I have exhausted all resources and unfortunately, the department can no longer pay employees or provide fuel for department vehicles until this is resolved," Sheriff Hollan said in the release.

There is a budget meeting scheduled for Monday to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, Sheriff Hollan said he will personally man the office whenever he can and said he will be "available 24 hours a day to serve the people."

Hollan has also asked state and other local law enforcement agencies for help.

In case of an emergency, you can call Hollan at 606-272-2540, 606-666-2424 or 911.