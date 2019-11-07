Entrance to Lexington's Distillery District to be closed for sewer work

The entrance to Lexington's Distillery District will be closed for months for sewer work.

City officials say workers must replace 1,500 feet of trunk sewer on Manchester Street.

“The current sewer was installed over 50 years ago,” said Charles Martin, director of the Division of Water Quality. “We are replacing the clay pipe with PVC, which will greatly improve the condition of the line and bring it up to current standards.”

The work will close the road to thru traffic between Oliver Lewis Way and the railroad crossing near Driscoll Street.

A detour will be marked from Oliver Lewis Way to Versailles Road to South Forbes Road.

Businesses will still be open, and customers can get to them via South Forbes Road.

Construction is set to begin on Nov. 11 and will go through May 2020.

The project will also replace part of the sewer line on Willard Street and some lines that serve properties in the construction zone.