Entrepreneurs look for incentives to keep talent in state as Election Day approaches

With the General Election only days away, voters from all walks of life are narrowing down their selections for the next administration. That includes entrepreneurs across the state.

Fusioncorp is a Lexington tech company that sprung from humble beginnings. Starting in a broom closet, the company is now known all over the country for its innovative, forward-thinking applications and ideas.

"We've always said that if you have blinders on and if you think there's only one way to work in our industry, you've already failed," Co-founder Michael Baer explains. "You have to change. You have to be nimble. You have to pivot from one direction to the other or you are not going to survive."

Baer, who has been in the tech world for fourteen years, describes a major challenge his company faces: “Our biggest hurdle is retaining talent," he says.

He also says that's his biggest concern heading into the next administration. According to Baer, at the local level, the options to grow business are plentiful. What would help entrepreneurs, however, would be having more big business transfer into Kentucky so that young entrepreneurs don't transfer out.

"There's plenty of talent in Lexington, there's just a big incentive to go to other places where there's more opportunity and more dollars."

Baer says following the lead of other states can help Kentucky get the upper hand.

"How do we bring money outside the state in to the state is probably our biggest area of opportunity," he pondered.

It's a thought he hopes will be considered over the next four years.

