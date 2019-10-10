Equine doctor discusses deaths during Keeneland's Fall Meet

A third horse has been put down at Keeneland, just four days into this year's Fall Meet.

Doctor Larry Bramlage says more people than ever are paying close attention to racing surfaces and the overall health of racehorses. (Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton)

"Triggerman" suffered a catastrophic injury on Wednesday. The jockey, Adam Beshizza, was thrown off the thoroughbred and injured in the incident. He was rushed to UK Hospital but is expected to be okay.

Surgeons who work day in and day out with horses at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital understand that injuries are on everyone's mind right now in light of the most recent equine casualty.

“The injury rate is somewhere around 1.8 per thousand horses and it wrenches everybody’s heart when one happens,” says Doctor Larry Bramlage.

Bramlage explains that the injury rate has actually been declining over the last ten years. He knows, however, the concern a single death brings.

Oftentimes, unfortunately, injuries like the three at Keeneland result in the horse being euthanized. “Triggerman,” “Stella D'Oro,” and “Fast Dreamer” all suffered an injury to one of their front limbs during this Fall Meet.

“Horses are a prisoner of their own anatomy. They weigh 10 times your weight - maybe 7 or 8 mine - and they can run twice as fast as a human. Their legs are very fine and that’s why they are so good at what they do.”

Significant injuries to those very fine legs are often unable to be treated because while human athletes can be put on bed rest in order to heal, that can't be done with a horse.

As injuries are on everyone's mind, Doctor Bramlage says more people than ever are paying close attention to racing surfaces and the overall health of racehorses. Keeneland is showing that by appointing an Equine Safety Director and Director of Racing Surfaces just ahead of the Fall Meet.

