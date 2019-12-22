Erlanger police investigating after woman's body found in creek

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a creek bed near lower Erlanger and Houston roads.

FOX 19 News reports police were called to the scene after someone reported discovering the body around 3:30 p.m.

According to officers, the woman has a thin build, with blonde to light brown hair. She also was wearing rings on every finger of both hands and wore a chain on her neck with two crosses.

Police have not released any further details on the cause of death, but are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at (859) 727-2424.

