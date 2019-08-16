UPDATE: Escaped Fayette Co. inmate back in custody

An inmate who walked off from a community service assignment has been captured and is in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officials say Stanley Eugene Baker walked off of the assignment around noon Wednesday near the intersection of Winchester Road and Industry road.

Lexington police say Baker was arrested Friday around 2:15 a.m. No word at this time where he was found, or how investigators tracked him down.

Baker was originally being held on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear on a contempt of court charge, giving an officer false identifying information, fleeing and evading police, and resisting arrest.

He now faces an additional charge of escape.