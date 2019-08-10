Escaped Hardin Co. inmate turns himself in

Kentucky State Police say an escaped inmate's family was able to persuade him to return to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Troopers say 22-year-old Jordan Geary walked away from the detention center’s Substance Abuse Program building on August 8, around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say Geary ran off while a group of inmates were walking between the dormitory and classroom buildings. KSP, Elizabethtown police, and deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but were unable to find him.

Police say Geary turned himself in to the jailer Friday afternoon and is now back in custody.

No word on what additional charges Geary may face.

