Escaped Kentucky inmate caught after multi-county police chase

An escaped Kentucky inmate has been caught.

Troopers said Daniel Bell left a work-release program in Paducah Sunday night.

According to WYMT, police arrested someone Tuesday afternoon on US 23, just north of KY 321, after a multi-county chase.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said the chase started in Prestonsburg and ended 30 miles later in Paintsville.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department confirmed to WYMT that the driver was Bell.

We're told Bell is from Paintsville.