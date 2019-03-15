Escaped inmate captured after high-speed pursuit

A man who had just escaped from the Knox County Detention Center is back behind bars after speeding from officers at a traffic stop.

Barbourville Police say they attempted to stop a car with two people inside for multiple traffic violations on South Main Street around 7:45 a.m. As an officer was approaching the car, however, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Patrolmen followed the driver down Edgewood Drive and onto South KY 11. The driver then took KY 1809 to KY 92 toward Bell County, before losing control on a curve, hitting an embankment, and overturning the vehicle.

Officers determined the passenger in the car, 37-year-old Bobby Hamilton, had escaped from the detention center just prior to the traffic stop being initiated.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Devin Mills, faces charges of fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, escape, and DUI. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Hamilton was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment. He will be charged with escape, fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

