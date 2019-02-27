Escort for fallen Tennessee officer traveling through Kentucky

A police escort for a Tennessee officer killed in the line of duty will travel through Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

Authorities say Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger was struck by a driver Saturday night. The driver, Janet Hinds, is accused of driving away from the scene of the crash and was later captured.

Police are escorting Galinger's remains from Chattanooga to his hometown of Cincinnati.

Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists to expect delays on Interstate 75 northbound in the area of where the escort is happening.