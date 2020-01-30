Kentucky esports state championships held at UK

Thursday the University of Kentucky hosted the high school Esports State Championships for two different games – Rocket League and League of Legends.

Among a 16 team bracket, 2 teams earned their spot to compete in each game.

"As a child, the only thing that I liked to do was games," says esports player Sean Reardon.

Sean has a passion for video games and it's payed off. He's one of the players that earned his spot at the Esport State Championships. The event is only two years old. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has sanctioned many new sports.

"Over the last several years we've added bowling, bass fishing, archery, competitive cheer, and dance, and a lot of people might not think those are traditional sports. But it's a way for us to increase opportunities for kids and to get them involved, and at the end of the day, that's the most important thing," says Kentucky High School Athletic Association communications director Joe Engolin.

Esports is now on the list, and it seems the decision to add it has been a good one.

“This allows us to reach maybe a group of kids that aren't connected with their high school, and now they have the ability to compete for their school, to make friends, to learn teamwork. It's a great way of getting them involved in the school community," says Engolin.

"95% of high school students just go to high school school, study, graduate, go to college," says Sean.

For Sean esports isn't just a pastime. It could be his future.

"Esports opens up lots of career paths in my opinion," Sean says.

While some might not consider it to be a conventional sport, esports has made an impact for many. Kentucky was among the first 5 or 6 states to sanction esports. Now there are about 18 states nationwide.

During the championships, Shelby County won Rocket League. Lafayette High School was victorious in League of Legends.

