Estill Co. looks to continue trend of zero COVID-19 cases

Like all counties in Kentucky, Estill County has closed non-essential businesses and people are practicing social distancing.

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell

Those safety guidelines seem to be working because so far, every single test for COVID-19 has come back negative.

While widespread testing isn’t available directly inside the county, the judge-executive says it’s not a long drive to Richmond, which is what most people are doing.

He also says tests are available at local hospitals and the health department if anyone is feeling symptoms.

Anyone who gets tested is required to report back to the county so they can contact the right people if a test comes back positive.

County officials are also keeping contacts and updated phone numbers at certain places in case someone needs to self-isolate.

Even though the county has these plans in place, the judge-executive says the success is all thanks to the people here who have taken everything seriously.

“You know, we need to set the example and we try our best to do that,” says Judge-Executive Donnie Watson. “Churches, businesses, everybody as a whole doing what they are supposed to has contributed to this and we’re really thankful for them.”

When it comes to reopening businesses, Watson says they don’t plan on rushing the process just because of the county’s situation.

He wants to make sure that number will stay at zero.

89 people have been tested so far in Estill County. Two test results are still pending.

