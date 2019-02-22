Estill Co. officials warn people to prepare for flooding this weekend

Parts of Kentucky already seeing rising water are in for even more flooding this weekend.

In Estill County, the river rose to 25.73 feet Friday morning and by Sunday, it is expected to rise to 29.7 feet.

"Prepare now," said Melissa Riddell, Estill County EMA/CSEPP. "You know when we hit 29-30 feet, there's some areas that get completely cut off."

For one man who lives on Driftwood Drive, he had to kayak to get to nearby American Legion Post 79. It sits along the river and people there are keeping a close eye on things.

"We'll have somebody here all the time to make sure it doesn't get us," said Larry Henry.

At a nearby campground, people were hard at work moving their campers to keep them safe in the event of more flooding.

"We're just getting ready to move out if we have to," said James White.

People in the area say while they are used to flooding, you need to be careful.

"Just don't go across the water - stay where you are," said Becky Cardell. "If you need somebody call. It's better than trying to do it yourself. Don't be brave."