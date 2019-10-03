Estill Co. school resource officer charged with DUI

An Estill County school resource officer is accused of DUI after police say he was too drunk to walk in a straight line.

Delmar "Doug" Cole was arrested and charged with DUI last week in Garrard County after police were alerted to a blue Corvette that was weaving in and out of traffic.

According to an arrest citation officers later found the Corvette, driven by Cole, on U.S. 27 and pulled the vehicle over after Cole drifted over the double-yellow lines.

During the traffic stop, police say they could smell alcohol coming off of Cole. They also saw an open pint of vodka in the passenger seat.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and say Cole was unable to walk in a straight line and fell over. After he was arrested, officers say Cole grew irate and hostile while being transported to the Lancaster Police Department.

Cole started working with Estill County Schools in 2018. Prior to that, he had 22 years in law enforcement, including with Kentucky State Police.

The Estill County Superintendent issued a statement saying the school district is aware of the situation and is following all due process procedures. The district is expected to release more information following Cole’s appearance in court.

