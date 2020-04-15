Estill County Schools part of statewide computer COVID-19 research program

Computers at an Estill County school are being used for COVID-19 research.

25 iMacs at Western Irvine Elementary School are running tests in the background while they're not being used by students.

The computers have software that determine whether or not a drug has the ability to fight the coronavirus.

This school, along with others across the state, are partnering with the program called Data Seam to get students interested in science, cancer research and now, coronavirus research.

"There are existing medicines, and so they can take those existing medicines and then virtually, using the distributed computing model, apply and see how those medicines interact with the COVID-19 molecules," said Jeremy Simpson, the district technology coordinator for the Estill County School District.

Data Seam sends its findings to the University of Louisville.

So far, the team has discovered 30 drugs that have shown the potential to fight COVID-19.