Estill County home destroyed in fire

A family home is destroyed following a house fire in Estill county Sunday.

The Estill County Fire Department was called out to the fire on Red Lick Road Sunday afternoon.

The Fire Department says they had to use around 4,500 gallons of water due to temperatures being in the 90s for most of the day.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out for heat exhaustion. He was treated for dehydration has since been released.

Several other fire crews assisted Estill County firefighters.

The fire department says the home was a total loss.

A friend of the family who lived in the home reached out to WKYT. They say the homeowners have a young daughter and son, and their home was uninsured.

A 'Go-Fund Me' has been started to help them get back on their feet.