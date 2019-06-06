Estill County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor after two-year investigation

An Estill County man is behind bars after a two-year investigation resulted in rape and sex abuse charges.

Police say Brian Tipton, 30, of Irvine engaged in sexual intercourse with an underage girl in November 2017. He is also accused of subjecting the girl, who was under the age of 16, to sexual contact.

The victim came forward to Kentucky State Police about the alleged crimes, saying Tipton would subject her to sexual contact above and underneath her clothing.

Investigators were able to get a warrant for Tipton's arrest based on evidence Kentucky State Police and Irvine police gathered during a two-year investigation.

Tipton was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He remains in the Three Forks Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.