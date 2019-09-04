Estill County murder suspect back in jail again after testing positive for marijuana

A man accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash is back behind bars after failing to appear in court and failing another drug test.

Austin Shockley, 25, is charged with murder in the death of General Bowen in October 2017. Police said Shockley's Dodge pickup crossed the center line on the Ky. 499 Bypass near Irvine and collided with the Volkswagen occupied by Bown and another victim who was injured in the collision.

Shockley was also arrested in July 2018 for a failed drug test.

He is being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail on no bond.

Family members of Bowen said they were angered when Shockley spent less than a day in jail on the murder charge following his indictment. He initially had a $10,000 unsecured bond.