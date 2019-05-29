Estill County search team collects donations for Ohio relief efforts

People in Estill County are donating paper towels, diapers, detergent and more to help their neighbors to the north. David Conrad runs Hunter Hounds Search and Recovery, and he wanted to help.

"We're collecting water, nonperishable foods. We're collecting shampoo, anything for babies. I've got diapers, wipes. We're doing toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates," Hunter Hounds president David Conrad said.

The tables of help are heading to Dayton, Ohio, as families pick up the pieces after a Memorial Day tornado outbreak injured dozens and left a wake of destruction. The high winds ripped apart homes, threw cars across property and ripped down power lines.

"It's heartbreaking to have everything and then just overnight lose it all. I couldn't imagine what took these families a lifetime to build, and they lost in just a matter of minutes," Conrad said. "So hopefully, we can help out all we can and let these people be reassured that there are people here willing to help them."

Conrad is taking two of his search dogs along with the donations to Dayton.