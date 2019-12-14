Eubank community celebrates Christmas despite a grinch's effort to ruin it

It's a story straight out of the movies. A grinch out to steal the spirit of the holidays cut the cords of hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas displays just one week before an annual Christmas parade.

But much like the people of Whoville, those in Eubank wouldn't let that break a beloved Christmas tradition.

"We're not quitters, we don't quit,” Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford said. “This has been an ongoing thing for probably 30 or 40 years in this community, so we're going to continue this tradition, one way or another we're going to do it for the kids."

This year just took a little extra effort.

Rutheford said the department worked for more than five hours trying to save the lights that they could, and for the ones that they couldn't, the community donated hundreds of dollars to replace.

"So far we've collected probably about $600 toward redoing our lights and things," Rutheford said.

That effort made sure the Eubank City Park was merry and bright just in time for the parade and pictures with Santa.

Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan said they are still following up on leads working to identify the suspect or suspects who vandalized the lights.