Authorities responding to massive explosion in Lincoln County

Authorities say a massive explosion has occurred in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the explosion happened in the Bowling Road area near U.S. 127.

Photos near the scene show a large fire, and some are reporting that they see the fire from several miles away. A person in Woodford County told WKYT flames are visible there.

One caller tells WKYT some are evacuating because of the fire.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the fire is showing up on radar.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. This story is developing.