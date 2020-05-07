Evans Orchard preparing for hard freeze forecast for this weekend

After a cold snap back in April, several farmers said they lost some crops. Now, with another bout of freezing temperatures on its way, many are worried they’ll lose even more in an already hard economy.

“At 28 degrees, we’re going to lose probably 10 percent, at 25 degrees we lose 90-95 percent of the fruit,” Says Kevan Evans, owner of Evans Orchard in Scott County.

Back in April, Evans Orchard lost most of their peach crop and had some damage to their apple bloom. Now, even colder air is expected by the end of the week, but owner Kevin Evans isn’t letting that get him down as they try to do what they can to protect their crops and orchard.

“We’ll go out there because I just can’t sit back and watch. So, we’re going to do some things and try to salvage what we’ve got,” says Evans.

Because the orchard is so large it wouldn’t be cost effective to cover all of the trees, but instead, Evans says they do have another method to at least try to protect their products from the frost.

“It’s a big squirrel cage type fan. It blows warm air out underneath it and as it goes back up through the trees it gives us a couple degree.”

However, even with their heater to help, the forecast will still make it tough as rain is expected with the temperature drop.

“We‘re not going to build up enough heat into the wood and the fruit buds and all that type of thing, so it’s going to be cold to start with,” Evans says.

Evans says if they lose any more of their fruit, he may have to look for other growers in other states so they can remain open and provide for their customers.

“It’s going to be a little tougher to find what we want, what we need,” says Evans. “It adds to the cost, because I can grow a lot cheaper than I can buy it and my quality is what I want.”

Evans says they are fortunate to have a community supporting them through their curbside pickup services where they are still selling pies, donuts, and more.

