Evansville firefighter killed in shooting

An Evansville firefighter was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 in the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville.

Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victim was Robert Doerr, 51.

In a tweet, EPD confirmed Doerr was an Evansville firefighter. His body was escorted to the Corner's Office by his public safety team.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 1:00 Wednesday.

EPD says nobody is in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

