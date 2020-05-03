Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams lists Kentucky in Top 4

Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams has cut his final schools to four and that list includes Kentucky.

His other three finalists are Baylor, Arkansas and Memphis.

The 6'9'' sophomore appeared in just eighteen games last season due to a back injury, but was able to average 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

In that wild upset win over No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Williams scored nine points, adding four rebounds and three assists for the Purple Aces.

With the departures of both E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards, the addition of a body like Williams could fill that gaping hole in the Wildcat frontcourt.