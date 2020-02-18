Event held at Kentucky State Capitol to encourage girls to pursue tech jobs

An event was held for young girls at the Kentucky State Capitol to encourage them to pursue jobs in technology.

It’s called the ‘Girls Who Code’ event.

Girls Who Code is a national nonprofit that is focused on closing the gender gap in technology.

Tuesday, the Capitol rotunda was filled with young girls from elementary age on up to middle school, girls that were told by lawmakers and community leaders to pursue jobs that will not only make a difference but could lead to advancements.

Speakers said it is important to get more girls into coding jobs because they are the highest paying jobs.

There was some talk of House Bill 263, which aims to increase participation in computer science courses by underrepresented groups.

The bill also would require the Kentucky Department of Education to submit an annual report on public school students participating in computer science courses.

The children heard from several lawmakers and the state treasurer, Allison Ball.

"So, you have bright futures ahead of you, I am so excited about what you can do," Ball said. "Because we need women like you representing this area. We need great men but we need great women too."

It was also noted that this year women are celebrating their 100th anniversary of having the right to vote.