Event to mark start of Central Kentucky chemical weapons stockpile destruction

This week marks the beginning of the end for the chemical weapons stockpile in Central Kentucky.

On May 29 at 10 a.m., leaders will cut a ribbon commemorating the start of the process to destroy more than 500 tons of chemical weapons stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond.

Workers at the depot have spent millions of hours practicing and training to destroy the live munitions by using test weapons.

The entire stockpile of weapons is expected to be destroyed by 2023.

The event Wednesday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Richmond will feature a keynote address from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, remarks from Department of Defense leaders, and guests.

The event is open to the public. Attendees cannot bring the following items: weapons of any kind (including pocket knives), alcohol or drugs, drones, and large bags or backpacks.