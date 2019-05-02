Ex-professor from Ohio enters plea in Missouri sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former professor at Miami University in Ohio has admitted to traveling to Missouri to have sex with a teen girl who was actually an undercover agent.

The Kansas City Star reports that 53-year-old Kevin Connor Armitage entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a federal charge.

Court records say he posted details online of past sexual experiences. He also said he would be visiting the Kansas City area and asked for a recommendation. An FBI agent who was monitoring the site replied to the post and provided a phone number that Armitage believed would connect him with a 14-year-old girl.

Armitage was arrested when he went to a restaurant where he had arranged to meet the person whom he believed was the teen's cousin. Sentencing is set for Aug. 15.

 
