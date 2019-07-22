Excessive rainfall too much of a good thing for some Madison County farmers

With above-average rainfall in the Commonwealth, some Kentucky farmers are taking the good with the bad.

While the rain helps provide cows with plenty of grass, it has drawbacks for some Madison County farmers. (Megan James/WKYT)

An excess of rainfall means more grass. This helps keep the cost of feeding livestock down because farmers don't have to buy as much hay.

"To have above-average rainfall isn't always a bad thing," Brandon Sears with the University of Kentucky Extension office in Madison County says. "We have been able to grow a lot of grass for our livestock. That's been really a bonus. It helps cut down on our cost."

Aside from the benefit of feeding the livestock for cheaper, there are other crops that are not doing as well. Corn and soybeans were planted later this year for many farmers but are slowly rebounding. Tobacco plants continue to struggle with soggy conditions.

"It just does not like a lot of water. It causes a shallow root system, then it brings a lot of extra disease potential onto tobacco," said Sears. In extreme cases, the tobacco plants can fall over and be uprooted.

The rainfall takes a toll on the agricultural land the farmers use. Quick and heavy rainfall events, in particular, are not healthy for the land.

"When we get really heavy rainfall, a lot of that runs off of course. If we've got ground that is conventionally prepared, plowed and dished up, there's not a lot of vegetation on there we can have a lot of soil erosion," said Sears.

The silver lining for some farmers is that there is still plenty of growing season left for the crops to be able to recover.